Deliberate campaign sabotage: 'Funny' Asiedu Nketia may be suffering from 'amnesia' - John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu says the General Secretary of the largest opposition NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia might be suffering from 'amnesia'.

According to him, it is either the NDC scribe has refused to be truthful to Ghanaians or he is deliberately staying away from the truth.



He was reacting to claims by the NDC Chief Scribe that the ruling NPP has a trademark in disrupting the campaign of its political opponents.



Speaking on Okay FM's 'Ade Akye Abia' program, John Boadu asserted that label best fits the NDC and recalled some political incidents Chereponi to underscore his point.



"In Chereponi during the By-elections, after both parties had agreed to have their final rallies on different dates, the NDC ruined our rally which almost caused some people to lose their lives had it not been for Prof. Frimpong Boateng. So he should not apportion blames because they are the worst culprits when it comes to some of these things....



"What both political parties should learn to do is learn to be cooperative. The police sometimes do a lot of compromise for us as political parties so we should learn to appreciate and show respect and not blame any political party when things of such nature occurs," he added.

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, earlier this week, alleged that the New Patriotic Party (NPP) through the governments of former President John Agyekum Kufuor to that of the current administration, Nana Akufo-Addo have the propensity for disrupting the campaign of the main opposition NDC.



According to the NDC Chief Scribe, the NPP is intolerant of the views and campaign messages of its political opponents.



Alluding to a recent incident in the Ashanti Region regarding the intention of the NDC to organize a health walk to whip up the enthusiasm of its supporters, General Mosquito as popularly called, speaking on Okay FM’s 'Ade Akye Abia' Morning Show, accused the ruling party of deliberate sabotage of the NDC's campaign activities.



“Just a day before we (NDC) were about to embark on a health walk, the same police who had already given us clearance drew the attention of one of our MPs to the fact that the Vice President is in Kumasi and as part of his line-up of activities, he is about to participate in a health walk and will use the same route we intend to use. Thus, we had to suspend ours to make room for that of the NPPs...this is not the first time the governing NPP has disrupted our campaign activities . . . Why, is the Vice President above the law? This is the trademark of the NPP; they are fond of doing this all the time and these are the things that foment electoral violence and that is why I want to put it out for Ghanaians to know.



“ . . if the NDC had not turned a blind eye to some of the actions of the NPP, all hell would have broken loose in the Ashanti Region recently. Anytime the NPP is in power, we don’t know whether it is as a result of a lack of a convincing campaign message or what, they will try all means to scuttle our electoral plans,” he fumed.

“We have experienced and endured this kind of behavior from the era of former President Kufuor up to today and it is still going on and so I will plead with the NPP that if they know that they have performed creditably as a government, they should allow Ghanaians to judge and see if they will have their vote come December 7th . . . ,” he added.



The NDC General Secretary subsequently warned that the NPP's continuous action is a recipe for electoral chaos, adding that the opposition party, when in government, never engaged in such communist inferior tactics during elections just to hang on to power.



He was emphatic that the opposition party will ignore the police's demand to reschedule their health walk.



