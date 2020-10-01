Deliver Garu constituency from NDC – Ursula Owusu

NPP MP for Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful interacting with party executives

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West Constituency, Mrs. Ursula Owusu-Ekuful has charged the Constituency Executives and NPP faithful’s in the Garu Constituency to do all they can to ensure that the NPP wins the parliamentary seat in the Garu Constituency during the upcoming December elections.

Speaking at the mammoth gathering of party faithful’s in Garu in the Upper East Region, she urged them to remain steadfast and resolute in aim of becoming victorious at the end of the 2020 polls.



According to her, unity of purpose is required to clinch the beckoning political victory in the upcoming general election, adding that the leaders and members of the Party in the Constituency should not allow any form of division among themselves.



“We have an enviable track record which is clear to all Ghanaians; it is not a matter of engaging in unnecessary argument. Let's trumpet the achievements and good deeds of this government,” she said.



She assured them of the party's and her support to ensure they have enough resources and logistics to cushion them to work extraordinarily for the party.

She said instead of causing divisions, party members in the constituency must make efforts to bring the citizenry to hold hands in the true spirit of brotherhood as envisioned by the parliamentary candidate, Mr. Musah Osman for the good of all.



The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Member of Parliament for the Ablekuma West constituency arrived in the constituency on Monday to a rousing welcome by the Regional Women's Wing, supporters and sympathizers on her four (4) day visit.



Whilst in the Upper East Region, Mrs. Owusu Ekuful will visit the Tempane, Bawku Central, Zebilla, Pusiga, Binduri, and Navrongo Central Constituencies.

Source: Justice Walker Junior, Contributor