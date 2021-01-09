Della Sowah backs Asiedu Nketia's call for full Parliamentary inquiry

Member of Parliament for Kpando, Della Sowah

Member of Parliament for Kpando constituency, and former Deputy Minister for Ministry of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Della Sowah, has backed calls by the General Secretary of the NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia for Parliamentary inquiry.

The MP for Kpando believes that an inquiry into the ballot snatching debacle and the invasion of the chamber by the military among other unfortunate incidents, would be the only way to restore sanctity to the country's democracy.



Mr. Asiedu Nketia in a press conference at the party's headquarters on Friday, called for a full Parliamentary inquiry into the ballot snatching incident, invading of the chamber by military, and conduct of chairman clerk.



According to the former Minister of Gender Children and Social Protection, the action by Carlos Kingsley Ahenkorah among others, when allowed to slide, would be a blot on the country's maturing democracy.



Speaking to the media after the press conference, Della Sowah said, an inquiry, and subsequent punishment would serve as a deterrent to future perpetrators of such acts.



She said, Mr. Ahenkorah in his statement issued on Friday, did not apologise and show remorse for snatching ballot papers in the chamber of parliament during the election of Speaker for the 8th Parliament.

Della Sowah added that rather, Carlos Ahenkorah justified his actions and dedicated it to his party grassroot, a statement she described as unfortunate.



"When we allow this to slide, the party footsoldiers might emulate in subsequent elections, which would be suicidal for our democracy," she said.



The MP for Kpando, therefore called for immediate steps to punish Mr. Ahenkorah for his disgraceful conduct.



She further called on the leadership of Parliament to immediately enquire into how orders were issued to the military to invade the chamber, and expressed NDC's resolve to protect the country's democracy in which the party is a key architect.