Delusional! - Kwakye Ofosu to Kyei-Mensa-Bonsu, Ben Ephson on 75% votes prediction for Bawumia

Before delegates of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) cast their ballots on Saturday, November 4, 2023, several people including pollster, Ben Ephson predicted a landslide victory for Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

Majority Leader in Parliament, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu, and some key persons in the Bawumia campaign team including Sammi Awuku, Nana Akomea noted that Bawumia will sweep not less than 75 percent of the total votes cast.



However, Bawumia polled 118,210 votes representing 61.47% of the votes cast in the NPP presidential primaries. Kennedy Agyapong, his closest rival, received 37.41% of the vote share. The other two contestants, Dr. Afriyie Akoto and Francis Addai Nimo, garnered 0.75% and 0.41% respectively.



Inasmuch as Bawumia is the flagbearer of the NPP in the 2024 general elections, former communications Minister under the erstwhile Mahama, Felix Kwakye Ofosu, poured scorn on the percentage Bawumia had to be the leader of the party.



In a tweet sighted by GhanaWeb, former Minister of Communications, Felix Kwakye Ofosu described the 75 per cent votes predicted by these forecasters in the governing New Patriotic Party as delusional.



