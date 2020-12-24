'Demonstrate for the next 10-years, strip naked, run through the streets' - Baako tells NDC

Seasoned Journalist, Abdul Malik Kweku Baako Jnr. has thrown a challenge to the rank and file of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) to add hunger strike to their demonstrations and extend it for the next 10 years.

The NDC supporters have been hitting the streets in protest over the Electoral Commission declaring His Excellency Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo President-elect.



The party and their Presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama have rejected the election verdict claiming the general elections were rigged.



They also claim some Parliamentary seats have been stolen for the governing New Patriotic Party.



Contributing to Peace FM's "Kokrokoo" on Wednesday, Kweku Baako called on the NDC to use the appropriate forum to address their concerns.

But should the party refuse to utilize the right channel, Mr. Baako suggested what they could do to spice up their protests on the streets.



"Let them demonstrate for the next 10 years. They should go on hunger strike... They can do anything they want. The only way they can get this verdict, that's the Presidential one and now the Parliamentary one is to go to the appropriate forum.



"Nobody is saying they cannot demonstrate. At times, some people ask is that not a democratic right? It is. What we're saying is that if you seek to cure the mischief, the perceived mischief of an election dispute, there's only one area. The rest you can shout; you can make noise. You can strip naked and run through the streets," he blasted the NDC.



