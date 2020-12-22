Demonstrate peacefully – Mahama to NDC supporters

NDC flagbearer, John Dramani Mahama

Former President John Dramani Mahama has urged aggrieved supporters of the National Democratic Congress to be peaceful as they protest the results of 2020 presidential and parliamentary election announced by the Electoral Commission.

Mr Mahama made the call while commending the Ghana Pentecostal Council for acknowledging the right of aggrieved parties following an election to demonstrate.



“Elections can be emotive and the EC’s incompetent handling of the Dec 7 poll leaves a sour taste in the mouths of all patriotic citizens."



“It is important to hold the EC accountable to ensure that it purifies itself and rises again to be the leading electoral body on our continent, Africa."



“I still urge all who feel outraged by the EC’s conduct to manifest their displeasure in a manner that is peaceful,” Mahama said in a statement."



Meanwhile, a member of the Electoral Commission’s Eminent Advisory Committee Reverend Emmanuel Asante says the opposition NDC has the right to stage their protests over the results of the 2020 polls.

He however added, the demonstration, should not lead to the destruction of state properties and violation of the public order act.



“It’s the right of people to demonstrate peacefully if they have the right to do so. But it’s not the right of any individual to demonstrate and destroy things. I have stated that the court and not the street but if the minority wants to hit the street, it’s their right to demonstrate peacefully,” he told Francis Abban on the Morning Starr Tuesday.



He also reiterated his earlier call for the party to also consider a legal redress over their concerns.



“I have said that once the EC comes out with the results and declare, the law permits members who are affected by the declaration to challenge through legal means. As far as I’m concerned, it’s the right of the aggrieved to seek legal redress and I have no objection to that. Results have been declared and gazetted so the only way is for them (NDC) to go to court and seek redress if they have evidence both in parliamentary and presidential”.



