Demonstrate statesmanship – Olusegun Obasanjo tells Akufo-Addo and Mahama

President Akufo-Addo, Olusegun Obasanjo and John Dramani Mahama

Olusegun Obasanjo, a former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, has in a three-page letter available to GhanaWeb, appealed to the leaders of the two main political parties in Ghana, the NPP and NDC, to demonstrate statesmanship as the country heads to the polls on December 7.

According to him, after the Monday, December 7 elections, Ghana should emerge the winner irrespective of which political party wins.



He added that the continent of Africa also counts on the sense of patriotism of Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and John Dramani Mahama. He urged the Ghanaian leaders to be guided by the aspirations of all Ghanaians who are desirous of seeing Ghana live up to its ideals.



He further advised the political parties not to let their speeches lead to violence but rather it should enforce peace and togetherness.



“[The leaders are both indispensable beyond the elections to preserve peace and stability in Ghana. That is why amid the tensions and disagreements, they must desist from language that incites violence and hate while reinforcing the messages of peace and togetherness,” parts of Obasanjo’s letter read.



Olusegun Obasanjo implored the political parties to approach the 2020 elections “with a very competitive spirit but also with respect for one another, respect for democratic values, love for country and a sense of responsibility to preserve the gains Ghana has made since the advent of democracy”.

He further challenged the NPP and NDC to ensure that they “build mutual trust and confidence among themselves, in relevant national institutions and in the electoral process”.



Olusegun Obasanjo added, “The NPP and NDC must ensure that the message of peace is not only delivered in closed-door settings but amplified to the extent that they are received and adhered to by their supporters at the community level.



“The NPP and NDC must constructively engage with all national institutions to identify, address or mitigate any potential threats to the smooth organization of the electoral process,” Obasanjo charged.



