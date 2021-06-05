Denmark envoy calls on Speaker

Alban Kingsford Sumana Bagbin, Speaker of Parliament of the 8th Parliament under the Fourth Republic

The Speaker of Parliament, Alban Bagbin will address a ceremony to mark 60 years of diplomatic relations between Ghana and Denmark.

The high-level virtual event, scheduled for June 16, would also be used to celebrate this year’s Constitution Day of Denmark.



The Speaker, aside from his presentation, would explore new ways of strengthening inclusiveness in governance with a special focus on improving political party structures.



The Danish Ambassador to Ghana, Mr Tom Norring extended the invitation when he paid a courtesy call on Speaker Bagbin in parliament.



The Ambassador was in Parliament to officially invite the Speaker to participate in Demark’s 60th anniversary in Ghana and to solidify the long-lasting bilateral relation between the two countries.



He commended Ghana for the important milestone it had attained following three decades of stability through multi-party democracy and good governance.

He said a lot of progress had been made in the last 30 years, making Ghana an undisputed beacon of democracy in West Africa and the entire continent.



The Speaker emphasized the need for the two countries to initiate periodic dialogues to exchange ideas of mutual benefits.



“Denmark as we know has a high human resource development index with Sweden, Norway and Finland because they run social-democratic systems which focus on fairness, justice and equity due to their experience with the Kings and monarchy which they demolished long ago; and it is one of the countries Ghana can learn a lot from when it comes to multiparty democracy,” he said.



Mr Bagbin also urged the Danish envoy to pay special attention to the strengthening of the Ghana-Denmark Parliamentary Friendship Association geared at fostering MP – MP relationship between the two countries.