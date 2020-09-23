Deputy Chief of Staff connects light to Soalepe

Deputy Chief of Staff, Samuel Abu Jinapor

Soalepe a farming community in the West Gonja Municipality of the Savannah Region has been connected to the national electricity grid by the a Deputy Chief of Staff and New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary candidate for the Damongo Constituency Mr Samuel Abu Jinapor on 22nd September, 2020.

It will be recalled a year ago, Bole based Nkilgi FM in an interview with the assembly man for the Achubunyor- Jonokponto electoral area Hon Kipo Yakubu popularly called Teacher pleaded with stake holders to help connect the Soalepe community to the national grid after a giant bill board was mounted in the community with the inscription ”No lights, No Vote”.



In a short ceremony at the forecourt of the Soalepe community attended by the Chiefs and people of the Soalepe community, Mr Jinapor in an address said he is very much happy that he has been able to facilitate for the electrification project in the community which is a dream come through.



He recalled how the Chief and the assembly man for the area through the Municipal Chief executive for the West Gonja Municipality had been on him to help the community get access to electricity.



The Deputy Chief of Staff added that his next target is to ensure the youth of the area are employed especially in the agriculture sector and also see to the development of the entire Municipality but was quick to add that he was using his hard earned resources to help in most of the developmental projects in the constituency which he will do more when given the nod as the next Member of Parliament for the Damongo Constituency.

He said he does not benefit from the MP’s common fund yet he is has been able to achieve a lot for the Damongo Constituency and will do more if he is voted for in the December polls.



He added that the work of the member of Parliament should go beyond the donation of grinding mills which he sees to be very shameful and taking of the people of the constituency for granted.



Mr Jinapor said through him communities like Murugu, Mognori, Kananto, Broto in the West Gonja Municipality are fully connected to the national grid through him with more projects in the pipeline for the constituency and that a sheanut processing factory is underway in the Busunu electoral area with Bidima, Langantere, Sumpini and Kojokura all under the Busunu electoral area.