Deputy Director of ASCIR joins Kintampo South NDC Parliamentary race

Source: GNA

Arhin Acheampong, Deputy Director of the Afro-Sino Centre of International Relations (ASCIR), a pan-African think-tank and research centre, headquartered in Accra, has picked nomination forms to contest in the Kintampo South Parliamentary Primaries on the ticket of the National Democratic Congress (NDC).

Arhin Acheampong, a pan-African and NDC faithful, in an engagement with the media, expressed his desire to contribute to ‘Building the Ghana We Want’ and advancing the African Union’s Agenda 2063 – ‘Africa We Want.’



He said his short-term goals were to unite the constituency under one umbrella to reclaim the Parliamentary seat from the New Patriotic Party through a youth-led agenda.



He assured of empowering branch, ward, and constituency structures of the party to enable them to work effectively as an organised party to reclaim the seat as well as ensure victory for President John Dramani Mahama in the general election.

He shared his four priority projects and programmes for the constituency, which included supporting efforts to establish a tertiary institution, advancement of smart agriculture, youth employment, and tourism in the area to amongst others promote employment and enhances the quality of life of the people.



Arhin Acheampong is a United States-trained international security and development professional, who started his career in the United States as a Deputy Project Manager for the Frederick S. Pardee Centre for International Futures.



He has been instrumental in shaping Africa-China relations on the continent through research and is a resource person on Africa-China relations and has provided insights on Afro-Sino relations on international platforms such as the Atlantic Council, among others.