Deputy Education Minister tours WASSCE centres

Gifty Twum-Ampofo, Deputy Education Minister in charge of CVTET

The Deputy Education Minister in charge of CVTET, Gifty Twum-Ampofo has paid a working visit to the various Vocational and Technical schools in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital, to observe the ongoing WASSCE.

Mrs Gifty Twum-Ampofo toured the Koforidua Technical Institute, St Paul Technical, Akyem - Kukurantumi, and Christian Heritage-Koforidua, out of the nine Vocational and Technical Schools in the region.



According to her, the visit is meant to monitor how students are observing the COVID-19 safety protocols.



She expressed excitement at the level of compliance as well as the increased enrolment.



“The most exciting part is that CVTET is growing because when you look at students who partook in the exams in 2017, then you will realize that the number keeps increasing, we need 200 students to reach a number of 26000 students”, she revealed.



WASSCE 2020



This year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) commenced on Monday, August 3, with a total of 375,737 candidates in over 796 examination centres across the country.

According to registrations data, 187,574 of the candidates are males and 188,163, females.



The Ashanti region had the highest number of candidates 87,295, followed by Eastern region with 56,467 candidates.



The Bono, Bono East and Bono West regions presented 45,295 candidates made up of 22,043 males and 23,252 females in that order.



The Central region presented 42,946 candidates, comprising 21,009 males and 21,937 females.



According to the statistics, Greater Accra had 37,974 candidates, 19,484 being females, Oti and Volta regions, 34,466 candidates, 17,622 being males.



In the Northern, Savana and North East Regions, 24,830 candidates would be writing the examination with 14,105 being males.

The Western and Western North regions had 24,332 candidates, 12,601 females, Upper East and West regions had 13,334 and 8,798 candidates respectively.



The candidates were from 641 public and 335 private schools.



Private schools presented a total of 61,899 candidates with public schools presenting 313,838 students.



Candidates, depending on their courses, were expected to write four core subjects and three other electives.



The examination is expected to end on September 5, this year.

