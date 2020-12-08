Derek Oduro loses Nkoranza North seat

Deputy Defence Minister Major (rtd) Derek Oduro

Deputy Defence Minister Major (rtd) Derek Oduro has lost the Nkoranza North seat.

The retired army officer was defeated by the main opposition National Democratic Congress’ candidate, Mr Joseph Kwasi Mensah.



Mr. Mensah polled 15,124 votes while the incumbent polled 10,978 votes.



A few weeks ahead of the just-ended 7 December 2020 polls, disgruntled residents of Kranka Community in the constituency of the Bono East Region threatened to vote against Mr. Derek Oduro and the governing New Patriotic Party for non-performance and neglect of the constituents.



The Kranka Concerned Youth Association lamented the level of stagnation in terms of development throughout the 14-year period that the NPP has won the parliamentary seat.



Major Oduro was hooted at and disgraced by the angry youth when he visited the area to campaign.

The NPP’s Regional Chairman, Mr. Thomas Adu Appiah, who is popularly known as ‘Chairman Toma’, the Constituency Chairman, Mr. Amofa, and some delegates went to the area to plead with the constituents on the MP’s behalf but the youth chased them away, amidst hoots.



The Secretary to the Kranka Concerned Youth Association, Suley Asante, explained to Kofi Oppong Asamoah on Class91.3FM’s 12Live news programme on Wednesday, 25 November 2020, that their action is as a result of the lack of development in the area.



Expressing disappointment in the MP, he indicated that the Kranka community, for instance, cannot boast of good roads, electricity, security, and other essentials.



“It is all because of underdevelopment. This our MP has disappointed the district, which includes Kranka...



“When you look at the community, it is a scattered community, looking at our roads, electricity, security, and other stuff. This man has never helped the district in any way,” Mr. Asante said.

He also said most of the social amenities they make use of in the community are self-funded by the citizens themselves, adding that the MP has not fulfilled the promises he made to them.



Despite voting against the MP, the constituents voted for the NPP’s presidential candidate, Nana Akufo-Addo.



The President polled 13,314 while the NDC’s presidential candidate, former President John Dramani Mahama, polled 11,928.