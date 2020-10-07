'Desist from partisan politics' – Asantehene cautions Chiefs

Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II

The Asantehene Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, has called on Chiefs across the country to maintain the reference attached to the chieftaincy institution by remaining neutral in partisan issues.

There have been concerns among a section of the public over the recent trend where chiefs are publicly engaging in partisan politics.



Some chiefs, including Paramount Chief of Akyem Abuakwa Traditional Area, Osagyefo Amoatia Ofori Panin II and Omanhene of Mehame Traditional Area, Nana Owusu Kontoh II openly declared support for some political party Candidates.



The Okyenhene last week during a durbar in honour of President Akufo-Addo on the second day of his 3-day tour of the Eastern Region, noted that the President has demonstrated that he is, indeed, “a President for all Ghanaians”.



He, therefore, urged Ghanaians to vote him in power to serve another four-year term.



Subsequently, Nana Owusu Kontoh II at a durbar at Mehame in the Asutifi South Constituency of the Ahafo Region, endorsed the NDC Flagbearer John Mahama after he also expressed gratitude to the ex-President for ensuring development at Mehame and other communities in the Constituency.

Chief of Dormaa also endorsed the former president during his visit to the Bono region.



The recent increased open participation of chiefs in partisan politics is in gross disregard of the constitutional injunction that bars them from doing so.



The Asantehene at a meeting of the Ashanti Regional House of Chiefs in Kumasi urged chiefs to rather see themselves as arbiters for the various political parties.



“When it gets to a crunch, the politicians will come to us for settlement of whatever issue that may have arisen. But if we involve ourselves in partisan politics it will be difficult for us to be fair arbiters. I know we all have sympathies for one political party or the other and we are allowed to vote. But we should guard against openly endorsing a Presidential candidate or party. Ghana’s constitution even bars us from partisan politics.”