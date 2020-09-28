Desist from politics of insult, it doesn’t help any political party - Ama Pomaa Boateng

Ama Pomaa Boateng, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben Constituency

The ruling governing New Patriotic Party Parliamentary Candidate has charged Ghanaians to desist from politics of insult and personal attacks on leaders because it doesn’t help any political party and also the democratic dispensation.

Speaking at the sideline of the Ashanti Regional Campaign Launch and official outdooring of the NPP Parliamentary Candidates in the Ashanti Region, the Parliamentary Candidate for New Juaben Constituency, Ama Pomaa Boateng said it was a planned program for the party and also an opportunity for the party to showcase which candidate they are presenting for the Ashanti Region.



According to her, she was excited by the outdooring of Parliamentary Candidates to the people who they represent.



Ama Pomaa Boateng said that the program also gives them as Parliamentary Candidates, the opportunity to refresh their minds, to adapt the strategy and target them to reach and gain power for the party.

According to her, she is very confident that she is going to win 90% in the New Juaben Constituency in the upcoming general elections.



The people in her constituency have seen the work that the NPP government and Nana Addo Dankwa Addo Dankwa have done, they have experienced what this government has done, also in 2016 when the NPP was in opposition the people can compare based on the each political party track record for the New Juaben Constituency.



She also called on Ghanaians to vote massively for H.E Nana Addo Dankwa to continue enjoying the Free SHS, One District, One Factory, One Village, One Dam, Zongo Development Fund, NHIA one term premium and planting for food and Jobs.