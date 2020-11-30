Desist from skirt and blouse voting - Parliamentary Candidate

Alfred Obeng Boateng, NPP Parliamentary Candidate for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai

The New Patriotic Party (NPP) Parliamentary Candidate for Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai Constituency, Mr Alfred Obeng Boateng has advised his constituents to refrain from "skirt and blouse" voting in the December polls.

According to him, 'Skirt and blouse' which means a voter may vote for a Presidential Candidate in one party and vote for a different Parliamentary Candidate also in another party or vice versa would not augur well in the current dispensation of politics.



He further explained that, in Ghana's hybrid democratic system which is a combination of the UK and USA system of government, the ruling party needs an absolute majority in parliament to carry out its business smoothly so voting skirt and blouse could easily affect the government in the accomplishment of its visions.



Mr Obeng-Boateng cited for instance, that a President with a minority in Parliament would be disastrous, member of parliament who's party does not win the Presidency also faces a lot of difficulties in terms of getting enough development for his or her constituents.



The parliamentary Candidate made the call during a rally at Sefwi Anhwiaso to sensitise the public on the tremendous achievement of the Akufo-Addo led administration within four years in power and the need to retain the NPP in power.

He mentioned the One District One Factory (1D1F), One Village One Dam (1V1D), Creation of new regions, provision of one Ambulance per each constituency, scholarship package for tertiary students, restoration of teacher trainees and nurses allowances, Planting for food and jobs programme.



The others are NABCO, cocoa pollination, planting for exports and rural development, free electricity and water bills, and above all the introduction of Free Senior High School policy which has come to lessen the financial burden on parents and guardians.



He in this regard appealed to the people of Bibiani-Anhwiaso-Bekwai based on the numerous achievements of the NPP government and give Nana Akufo-Addo the second term to transform Ghana and also vote for him as the MP.