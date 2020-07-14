Politics

Desist from tribal politics – Sammi Awuku to NDC

Sammi Awuku, National Organizer, New Patriotic Party

The National Organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Sammi Awuku has accused the National Democratic Congress (NDC) of constantly indulging in tribal politics to amass votes during national elections.

According to him, ethnocentric politics is not good for Ghana’s forward movement.



Awuku speaking on Kingdom FM asked NDC to tell Ghanaians about their alternative for free SHS, planting for food and jobs, payment of various allowances, among others.



“But I have a very important question for John Mahama, perhaps, the most important question for 2020: What does John Mahama stand for? What does he believe in? What is his vision? despite our shortcomings, tribalism is not one of us and I want the NDC to refrain from tthat in the upcoming polls.”

Sammi Awuku, therefore, charged the NDC to learn from the NPP to campaign based on ideas and policies to ensure the country’s progress.



He also admonished the electorate to vote for competent and visionary candidates to take the country to the promised land.

