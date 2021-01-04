‘Desperate’ NPP trying to eliminate some of our MPs – Asiedu Nketia

General Secretary of NDC, Johnson Asiedu Nketia

Johnson Asiedu Nketia, the General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress has accused the New Patriotic Party of plotting to ‘eliminate’ some Members of Parliament who won the elections on the ticket of the NDC.

Asiedu Nketia says the party has noticed that the ruling party is scheming to murder some of the NDC MPs so as to allow them have control of parliament.



Speaking on Joy News, Asiedu Nketia referenced the attacks on some MPs-elect of the party as grounds for his assertions.



He revealed that the party’s candidate in the Techiman South constituency has been attacked twice in the last two weeks.



“Our candidate in Techiman has been attacked twice. His houseboy has been shot and he was attacked two days ago. They want to take his life. They think that is the way to get out of this mess. Once he is killed then everything comes to a close.

“The modus operandi of the NPP now is that if the NDC has won seats that they cannot contest then let us find a way of eliminating some of the people who have won so that the remaining number will be less than what we have won, so that on that they can determine who becomes the Speaker of Parliament”.



“More than four of our candidates have come under attack in these past two weeks. Our candidate-elects for Keta, Jomoro, Savelegu and Christopher Bayere have been all attacked. Bayere has been attacked twice”.



The NDC General Secretary said that these attacks signify a desperate attempt by the government to hold on to power despite being rejected by the populace.



“The point is that there is a desperate government wanting to remain in power at all cost. They want to do everything to keep power”, he said.