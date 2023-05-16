22
Menu
News

Despite dumsor, Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu admits

Video Archive
Tue, 16 May 2023 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

Member of Parliament for Suame and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has admitted that former president John Dramani Mahama handed over a stable country to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu referenced the power rationing scheme, known as dumsor, that bedeviled the former administration but said despite those challenges, things were getting better when Mahama left.

“Ghana was in a better state when Kufuor was exiting that it is now, with all the Mahama government’s dumsor, the country was rising when he handed over power,” he told a gathering of party faithful in his constituency over the weekend.

On the upcoming 2024 elections, he tasked party faithful to close ranks and do all it takes to achieve a historic third consecutive term in office, which aim the party hass dubbed ‘breaking the eight.’

“We thought 2020 was going to be easy for us, but let us admit that it will be a hard fight and we know God will not abandon us because if you hear about the good news from Washington and the IMF, things will continue to get better,” he stressed.

The Majority Leader was delivering remarks when the flagbearership campaign of his fellow lawmaker Kennedy Ohene Agyapong touched base in Suame.

Kyei-Mensah-bonsu is on record to have said in 2022 that John Mahama solved dumsor menace before leaving office adding that he did so at a cost to the nation.

Watch relevant portions of his speech from 13th minute:



Meanwhile, watch the latest episode of #SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV below:



Watch the latest episode of The Lowdown below:





SARA

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
NDC primaries: Here are four medical doctors who won parliamentary slots
Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu ‘campaigns’ for Ken Agyapong
Heavy rains cause traffic, flood on N1 Highway and parts of Dzorwulu
Koku Anyidoho reacts to Mahama's 98.9% victory
It is the will of Allah - Woman who defeated Duffuor's son, brother speaks
Two policemen saved from church attacker by an Immigration officer
NDC primaries: Here are 15 newcomers who defeated incumbent MPs
Sam George jabs Duffuor
Why Otumfuo had Asanteman flag on Charles III’s coronation flyer
WhatsApp exchange with Fifi Kwetey filed as exhibit in Duffuor injunction suit
Related Articles: