Despite dumsor, Mahama handed over a rising nation to Akufo-Addo – Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu admits

Member of Parliament for Suame and Majority Leader, Osei Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu has admitted that former president John Dramani Mahama handed over a stable country to president Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo in 2016.

Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu referenced the power rationing scheme, known as dumsor, that bedeviled the former administration but said despite those challenges, things were getting better when Mahama left.



“Ghana was in a better state when Kufuor was exiting that it is now, with all the Mahama government’s dumsor, the country was rising when he handed over power,” he told a gathering of party faithful in his constituency over the weekend.



On the upcoming 2024 elections, he tasked party faithful to close ranks and do all it takes to achieve a historic third consecutive term in office, which aim the party hass dubbed ‘breaking the eight.’



“We thought 2020 was going to be easy for us, but let us admit that it will be a hard fight and we know God will not abandon us because if you hear about the good news from Washington and the IMF, things will continue to get better,” he stressed.



The Majority Leader was delivering remarks when the flagbearership campaign of his fellow lawmaker Kennedy Ohene Agyapong touched base in Suame.

Kyei-Mensah-bonsu is on record to have said in 2022 that John Mahama solved dumsor menace before leaving office adding that he did so at a cost to the nation.



Watch relevant portions of his speech from 13th minute:







