Details of when Mahama will choose his running mate

Presidential candidate of the NDC, John Dramani Mahama

The presidential candidate of the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC), former President John Dramani Mahama, has announced that he will be choosing his running mate for the 2024 poll next year, 2024.

Speaking at a public engagement in the Ahafo Region as part of his #BuildingGhana Tour, on November 21, 2023, Mahama said that his choice of running mate would be after extensive consultations within the party.



The former president called for prayers to guide the process the would lead the selection of the next NDC running mate, myjoyonline.com reports.



"What I will say is that, just like custom has it, our party also has processes to select candidates for various roles.



"It is the presidential candidate, national executives, and council of elders who come together to select a running mate. But that process will start next year. So, keep praying for such a time," he is quoted to have said.



Meanwhile, the paramount chief of the Goaso Traditional Area in the Ahafo Region, Nana Kwasi Bosomprah, has called on Mahama to consider the Member of Parliament for Asunafo South, Eric Opoku, for the running mate position.

Also, the queen mother of the Sunyani Traditional Council, Nana Akosua Dua Sika Asor Brayie II, has called on Mahama to choose his running mate for the 2024 election from the Bono Region.



BAI/NOQ



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.