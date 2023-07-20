Diabolic NDC doesn’t talk about alternative solution - Owusu Bempah

Source: Richard Obeng Bediako, Contributor

The Deputy Director of Communications for the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Ernest Owusu Bempah has accused the National Democratic Congress(NDC) of lacking a plan for the 2020 elections.

He asserts that the opposition is sticking to character assassination and hazy hypotheses to draw attention away from the government of President Akufo-Addo's commendable accomplishments.



He claimed that the main opposition party lacked any other solutions to Ghanaians' current economic problems.



He said “All indications depict the fact that they are on a mission to make this government very unpopular. A strategy that is very diabolical, they are not seeking the interest of Ghanaians.



“Have you heard the NDC talk about alternative solutions, viable alternative solutions for this country’s economic situation we find ourselves in? No. When NPP was in opposition, by this time we had policy plans like free SHS, we said we were going to stop dumsor," Ernest Owusu Bempah disclosed this on his Facebook wall.



“NDC doesn’t have solutions like that. All that they think about is to sit down and lie to make the government unpopular, hide behind people to go about picketing because there’s a bond issue or hide behind the young youth organizer to come and stoke fire and say dangerous things that will destroy the fine democracy that Ghana is bequeathed with.

“The agenda of the new leadership of the NDC is just to set an agenda of hatchet orchestrated plan to make the government unpopular. When Ghanaians become dissatisfied with bad news about this government, then it means NDC is an alternative. That is what they are thinking but they got it wrong," he added.



This strategy by the NDC, he said, is in the hope of getting that image to stick in not only Ghanaians’ minds but, also more importantly, to try to influence the outcomes of independent surveys – especially foreign-sourced surveys – as a way of vindicating their non-existent approach to fighting corruption.



Watch the full video here:



