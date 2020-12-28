Diaspora Patriots confident of favourable Supreme Court verdict for NPP if NDC goes to court

Chairman of Diaspora Patriots Ghana (DPG), a pro-New Patriotic Party (NPP) group that represents the interests of some diasporans in Ghana, has said the incumbent party won the recently-held presential polls fair and square.

Prince Ofosu Sefah told GhanaWeb in an exclusive interview on the sidelines of the NPP Thanksgiving Service held on Sunday, December 27, 2020, that should the opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) go to the apex court to challenge the results, the Electoral Commission’s declaration will be upheld.



“We know the work that we put in. We also know the work the President and his administration has done in terms of the policy interventions. There have been a lot of challenges which perhaps made the outcome a bit closer than expected. But it is never easy,” he said.



NDC presidential candidate, John Dramani Mahama, a former president ousted after the 2016 presidential election by Nana Akufo-Addo, has said he will go to the Supreme Court on Wednesday, December, 29, to pray the apex court to order a recount of the presidential ballots.



A member of the NDC legal team, Abraham Amaliba, revealed that the opposition party will also challenge the results declared and gazetted for some parliamentary seats.

The NDC and Mr Mahama believe the recently held presidential and parliamentary polls were not credible because they did not follow the due voter verification processes and EC officials swapped pink sheet figures to favour the incumbent.



However, Diaspora Patriots Ghana believes Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo’s victory is well deserved and genuine.



