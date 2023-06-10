‘Did Dr. Bawumia denounce his British citizenship before running with Akufo-Addo’? – NDC MP asks

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, Vice president

In a recent XYZ TV interview on June 8, 2023, former Ambassador to India, Sam Pee Yalley, made allegations that Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia holds British citizenship.

Sam Yalley claimed to have access to records suggesting that Bawumia possessed British citizenship during his tenure at the Bank of Ghana while working in the United Kingdom.



The interview, closely monitored by GhanaWeb, has sparked a new wave of controversy surrounding the vice president's citizenship status.



Yalley's claims have prompted further discussions, as the Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr Clement Apaak has called on the vice president to prove his innocence on the matter.



The MP accused Bawumia of potentially having dual citizenship and posed a provocative question regarding the denouncement of British citizenship before becoming President Akufo-Addo's running mate and subsequently serving as vice president for two consecutive terms.



" Did Dr. Bawumia (the Lying One) denounce his British citizenship before running with Akufo-Addo as his running mate? When did he denounce his British Citizenship and where are the documents to that effect?" the MP questioned, challenging the vice president to provide evidence supporting his denouncement of British citizenship,” he said in a Twitter post on June 9,2023.

What Sam Pee Yally Said:



He said that the vice president never renounced his British citizenship and is, therefore, not eligible to hold public office in Ghana, just like the ousted Member of Parliament for Assin North, James Gyakye Quayson, who was removed for not renouncing his Canadian citizenship on time.



“Do you know that the Bank of Ghana has had an international commercial bank in London for a long time? The Bank of Ghana normally sends directors there, and Bawumia was one of them.



“Now that the Supreme Court has decided that a person who holds dual citizenship cannot be a member of parliament, Bawumia’s record at the Bank of Ghana in London indicates that he is a British citizen. He was a British citizen way back in 2009 before ex-President Kufuor brought him to Ghana.



“He was the director of the international bank, and if you check their records, he wrote that he was a British national. One may ask whether Bawumia was a director of that bank and whether he ever signed that he was a British citizen. If so, when did he renounce it?” He quized in Twi.

Did Dr. Bawumia (The Lying One) denounce his British Citizenship before running with Akufo-Addo as his running mate? When did he denounce his British Citizenship and where are the documents to that effect? pic.twitter.com/oSALsRCFuU — Dr. Clement Abas Apaak (@DrApaak) June 9, 2023













AM/DO