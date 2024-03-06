Did we go or did we come? – Nunoo-Mensah on LGBT+ bill brouhaha

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah

Former Chief of Defence Staff of the Ghana Armed Forces, Brigadier General Joseph Nunoo-Mensah, has expressed his stance on the recent passage of the anti-LGBT+ Bill by Parliament, highlighting concerns over Ghana's autonomy after 67 years of independence.

In an interview on Asaase Radio, Nunoo-Mensah refrained from taking a definitive stance on the bill but voiced frustration at Ghana's inability to assert control over its affairs.



He questioned the notion of true independence when decisions made by the country's parliament could potentially jeopardize financial support from international organizations like the World Bank.



“You spoke about Ghana [Parliament] passing a bill and standing the risk of losing about US$3.8 billion World Bank funds…I’m neither for or against the anti-gay bill but for us to be told that because you are taking a decision that is going to affect your future, you are going to be punished [doesn’t sound right]. This makes me go back and think if we will had real independence…



“So, 67 years after independence, we still cannot control our own affairs. Then did we go or did we come …” he questioned.



The anti-LGBT+ Bill, passed on February 28, aims to criminalize various aspects of homosexuality, including promotion, advocacy, funding and the acts themselves.



However, the Ministry of Finance has advised President Akufo-Addo against signing the bill into law, warning of severe repercussions on the country's financial support from international organizations.

Despite this, President Akufo-Addo reassured the diplomatic community of Ghana's commitment to respecting fundamental human rights, emphasizing ongoing legal challenges to the bill's constitutionality.



A concerned citizen has invoked the original jurisdiction of the Supreme Court to challenge the bill's constitutionality, prompting calls for patience until the court issues its ruling



GA/SARA



