Directive interdicting ‘abusive’ national security officer needless – Security expert

Security analyst Col Festus Aboagye (rtd)

Security analyst Col. Festus Aboagye (rtd) is questioning the presidential directive for the interdiction of a national security officer accused of assaulting a military officer.

It follows public outrage over a viral video of the national security officer assaulting the soldier for allegedly refusing to vacate the road for a convoy.



President Akufo-Addo has also asked the national security ministry to investigate Gerald Nana Osei Tutu for attacking the man in uniform.



But Mr. Aboagye told Starr News the presidential directive for the interdiction is unwarranted.

He said “there’s no need for the president to interdict. Let’s assume that a member of the armed forces or a member of the police service assaulted, will it take the president to interdict that member of the armed forces or the police service. So we need to know why in this instance it should take the President to interdict the alleged national security operatives. that’s one side of the debate.”



“The other side of the debate is that if my information is correct, and I’m saying this, subject to correction, that the alleged national security operative was escorting a certain religious personality. So we need to find out when it became law that religious personalities in this country will be entitled to escorts by public sector institutions,” he added.