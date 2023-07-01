Discontinue criminal charges against Gyakye Quayson - Kwaku Azar to AG

James Gyakye Quayson, Assin North MP

Prof Kwaku Asare, US-based lawyer and academic has called on the Attorney General to drop criminal charges against Assin North Member of Parliament, James Gyakye Quayson.

His view comes on the back of the June 27 by-election victory by the MP whose ouster from the lawmaking chamber via a Supreme Court ruling triggered the by-election.



Kwaku Azar as he is popularly known said the AG should file a nolle prosequi, which in law is an entry in the record of the court that a prosecutor will not proceed with a case.



"GOGO pleads with AG to nolle prosequi the criminal charges against MP-elect.



Da Yie!" Azar's post of June 29 read.



James Quayson had pleaded not guilty to five charges of deceit of the public officer, forgery of passport or travel certificates, knowingly making a false statutory declaration, perjury and false declaration for office.

The charges relate to his participation in the 2020 polls at a time he supposedly held dual citizenship.



The Accra High Court ordered a daily trial, which ruling has been challenged by his lawyers in the Court of Appeal.







