Discredited, lying Bawumia cannot be elected as President –NDC MP to Akomea

Nana Akomea

The Member of Parliament for Builsa South, Dr. Clement Apaak, has slammed Nana Akomea, the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the State Transport Company of Ghana, for lashing out at former President John Dramani Mahama for his recent comments on the judiciary.

He noted that the concerns raised by Nana Akomea were needless because whatever Mahama said represented the truth.



He also chastised his assertion that Mahama did not deserve to be elected president again.



In response to that, Dr. Apaak questioned whether Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, whom he (Akomea) speaks for, has the credibility to be elected president of Ghana.



It was the view of Nana Akomea that the leader of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) could not berate the judiciary while contesting to be President of Ghana.



He wondered how Mr. Mahama intends to become President of Ghana again if what he seeks to do is to pack NDC members to the bench.



“What President Mahama said should be condemned by every right-thinking Ghanaian,” he said and stressed Mr. Mahama’s statement is “dangerous”.

“Every person who believes in our democracy should condemn it. For the first time in our history, you have someone who wants to be President say he will appoint his party members to the court. It is unprecedented”, he added



“Someone who has been a former President of the country and wants to become President again, you tell Ghanaians that, when elected, you will come and pack the court with NDC people…This is the reality that the Ghanaians are faced with, that you have somebody seeking power so he can pack the courts. It’s a declared intention,” he blasted the former President and asked; “Do you deserve to be President?”



Dr. Apaak in response described Dr. Bawumia as a discredited and phony candidate who does not deserve the office of president.



He also referred to the Vice President as the legendary lying one who cannot be trusted.



He then asked him to respond to the reality of whether the current president has not packed our courts with members of the NPP.



“Is it the discredited, phoney, legendary “lying one” you speak for who deserves to be President? Don’t think you/anyone will get away with what you did against JM years back. Have the courts not been packed with NPP members, did you object to that?”