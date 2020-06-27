Politics

Disgraceful Asiedu Nketia has gone into hiding after 'wilfully' lying - John Boadu

General Secretary of the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu wants his colleague on the other side of the political divide to render an unqualified apology for wilfully misinforming Ghanaians.

To him, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) Chief Scribe is a disgrace to his party.



Speaking in an interview on Okay FM's "Ade Akye Abia" morning show, John Boadu said the leadership of the largest opposition party have subjected themselves to needless public opprobrium.



He believed they could have done the party a lot of good by agreeing from the very beginning to partake in the Electoral Commission's voter registration exercise.



Landmark Ruling



The Supreme Court, on Thursday, unanimously dismissed the NDC's case against the EC to compile a new voters register for the 2020 General Elections

The 7-member panel presided over by Chief Justice Kwasi Anin-Yeboah, in its decision held that the EC is an independent body and will only be directed by the court if it acts contrary to law.



The seven member panel that heard the case included Justices Jones Dotse, Paul Baffoe Bonnie, Sule Gbagegbe, Samuel K. Marful-Sau, Nene Amegatcher, and Professor Ashie Kotey.



Asiedu Nketia's Gaffe



The NDC General Secretary, minutes after the decision expressed satisfaction at the ruling saying the apex court had ruled in the party’s favour by calling for the inclusion of the existing voter ID card as one of the source documents for registration during the upcoming voter's registration exercise; a relief which the court did not grant.



“...the court has just delivered the verdict which has granted our request for the inclusion of the existing voter card as breeder document for the compilation of the new voters’ register. We feel vindicated,” he told the media at the forecourt of the Supreme court.





Gone Into Hiding



Ridiculing the NDC Scribe who John Boadu claimed has gone into hiding after misinterpreting the Supreme Court ruling, he added that the NDC is just a confused party seeking to bring their state of confusion on Ghanaians.



"But we will not allow that because the good people of Ghana have their strong belief in the NPP and will not allow the NDC and their leader to take over the affairs of this country again," he said.



John Boadu believes the NDC was secretly preparing for the registration exercise and that they just wanted to cause confusion like they usually do.

Case Against EC



Private citizen Mark Takyi-Banson and the opposition NDC filed the case in court asking that it stops the EC from compiling the register or allow the use of the birth certificate and voters ID card by prospective voters as proof of identification.



But in its ruling on Thursday, the court said the EC can go ahead and compile the new register with the Ghana Card, denying the NDC and Mr. Takyi-Banson’s request for the old voters’ ID to be used.



Ghanaians have taken to social media to troll the NDC scribe who they accuse of misinterpreting the court’s ruling.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.