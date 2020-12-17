89
Disgracefully fighting for someone who is resting & unbothered – Tweeps blast NDC protesters

Ndc Mahama Peace Pplsoe.png The protesters besieged the area around the EC Headquarters Thursday

Thu, 17 Dec 2020 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

It appears enthusiasts of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) are adamant about accepting the declared presidential results that make NPP Flagbearer, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo the president-elect in the just-ended polls.

They have consistently demonstrated this by holding protests in various parts of the country after December 9, 2020.

In Accra, there was one at the Electoral Commission’s Headquarters at Ridge on the day of the declarations, and this raised concerns about peace and security post-elections. There have been others in other places including the Volta and Northern Regions after the declaration.

As though that is not enough, they have held another, and the aggression, each time seemingly increases.

The most recent was held today, Thursday December 17, 2020, at the Electoral Commission’s Headquarters, where scores of protesters clashed with security personnel at Ridge.

With placards inscribing words including “No Mahama, No Peace”, and clad in party colors, they thronged the premises to register their displeasure, even pelting stones at points, despite the firing of rubber bullets by the police. In addition, they burnt tyres which the police had to douse.

The situation sparked chaos in the area, causing a lot of vehicular traffic. About 10 persons have so far been arrested by police, and social media users on Twitter are talking about the subject. For many, it is baffling, how party enthusiasts would want to risk their lives and that of many others, for persons who may not necessarily know them or whose family members may be protected if any chaos erupts.

