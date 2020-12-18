Dismiss Joseph Attah Gyimah as Krowor constituency chairman immediately - Krowor NPP

NPP flag

Members of the New Patriotic Party (NPP) in the Krowor constituency are calling for the removal of the constituency chairman, Joseph Attah Gyimah, for advocating for ‘skirt and blouse’ voting against the party.

According to the party, Joseph Attah Gyimah is to be blamed for the defeat of Elizabeth Afoley Quaye as he vigorously campaigned for the parliamentary candidate of the National Democratic Congress, Agnes Naa Momo prior to December 7, 2020.



They also alleged that Agnes Naa Momo went to Chairman Attah Gyimah to thank him for a good job done; pushing for votes for her and bringing the NPP into opposition in the area.



At a press conference, youth members of the party in Krowor, petitioned the National Chairman of New Patriotic Party and Freddie Blay to do the needful by removing Joseph Attah Gyimah as constituency chairman.



“NPP lost the Krowor parliamentary seat to the NDC in this just past general elections. This Krowor NDC victory was no accident neither was it due to the hard work of the NDC but this was due to some miscreants within the rank and file of the NPP party in Krowor who before and immediately after the primaries fought their own Parliamentary Candidate tooth and nail.”



“Who are these troublemakers, miscreants and evildoers that we are referring to?,” Alex Amankwa, a member of the NPP in the area asked.

“Everyone here in Krowor already knows that we are referring to Constituency Chairman Joseph Attah Gyimah and his evil cohorts who have fought the parliamentary candidate in Krowor thereby sending the NPP Party into opposition in Krowor.”



“We are by this press conference petitioning the National Chairman of our governing New Patriotic Party and we are herein calling on him, our National Chairman, Freddie Blay to kindly do the needful by removing Joseph Attah Gyimah as Krowor constituency chairman. Joseph Attah Gyimah has gained notoriety within the Krowor Constituency as a chief advocate of skirt and blouse voting which the NPP constitution frowns upon.” He added.



The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mrs Elizabeth Afoley Quaye failed to retain the Krowor parliamentary seat for the New Patriotic Party.



At the end of the fiercely contested race, Mrs Lartey polled 41,850 votes against the incumbent who managed 32,604 votes.