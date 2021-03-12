Dismissed military officer, military civilian employee, 2 others arrested for armed robbery at Ofaakor

2 of the 4 suspects

The Central Regional Police Command has arrested 4 suspected armed robbers at Ofaakor near Kasoa.

This was disclosed in a statement issued by the Regional Police Command on Thursday, March 11, 2021.



The suspects include a dismissed military officer and a military civilian employee.



According to the Police, the Kasoa Divisional Police received a distress call about 12.30 pm on Wednesday, March 10, 2021 about the suspects.



The details of the call were that about five men aboard a Military vehicle with registration number 46 GA, had “attacked sand winning workers on site and had robbed them of their mobile phones, various sums of money at gun point and have seized seven tipper truck keys in addition and sped off to the house of Nai Atopi at Atopi Hills,” the statement said.



It continued that: “The Police proceeded to the Nai Atopi palace and arrested Suspects No. 197340 Corporal Kwame Ampaw, a dismissed military officer age 35, No 018989. Isaac Appaiah age 43, a mechanic and a civilian employee at Burma Camp, Emmanuel Arthur and Basit Sulley.”

The police retrieved 11 assorted mobile phones from the scene including an ID card bearing the name Emmanuel Dugble, 1 pump action gun NO. MV O351885 and a cash sum of GHC 1,511.00.



“Five persons sustained gunshot wounds during the robbery and have been rushed to the Trauma Specialist Hospital for treatment at Winneba,” the statement noted.



Investigations have commenced into the incident and Nai Atopi has also been invited by the police to assist with investigations.



The Police urged the general public to “remain calm as due process of law would be followed.”



It further asked anyone with information concerning the robbery to contact the police.