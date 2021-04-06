Dispute over age of one of the alleged ‘teen ritualists’ comes up in court

The two were arrested for allegedly murdering the 11-year-old boy

There was a dispute over the age of one of the accused persons in the alleged killing of 11-year old when the matter was taken to court on Tuesday, April 6.

TV3’s Komla Adom who was in court reported that the dispute bothered on whether or not Felix Anane is below 18.



The two teenagers alleged to have killed the 11-year-old for rituals have been remanded in police custody to reappear in court on April 20 by an Ofaakor District Court.



“Police investigators have pleaded for more time to look into the matter and authenticate the exact age of one of the suspects Felix Anane,” Adom further reported.



The two, Felix Nyarko Anane and Nicholas Kini are standing trial for their role in the murder of the eleven-year-old.



The court presided over by her worship Rosemond Vera Ocloo granted an appeal by the police to carry out further investigations into the matter, Komla Adom further reported.

The two were arrested for allegedly murdering the 11-year-old boy for rituals in the Awutu Senya East Municipality in the Central Region.



The deceased, only identified as Ishmael, was found dead in an uncompleted building at Kasoa Lamptey in the same Municipality.



Meanwhile, the father of the deceased Frank Mensah Abdallah, while speaking on Akoma FM‘s morning show GhanAkoma on Monday, April 5, charged the security agencies to be up and doing to ensure justice for his late son else “I will take the law into my hands and seek justice for my late son”.



Mr. Abdallah told host of the show Aduanaba Kofi Asante Ennin that “I had returned from a long trip after I had left home for Oti Region, early hours of that Saturday.



“My son together with the whole family had our breakfast. I later retired to my bed because I was exhausted after my long trip from Oti Region to Kasoa. Few minutes later I was abruptly woken up to be told that my son has been killed.”









