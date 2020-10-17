Disqualified candidates in NPP primaries doing deadly works behind closed door – Ben Ephson reveals

Ben Ephson

Pollster Ben Ephson has revealed that actions of some persons disqualified in the NPP parliamentary primaries pose a bigger threat to the success of the party than those contesting the December polls as independent candidates.

“What they have been doing is that since they [disqualified party members] have the backing of their constituents, they try to pollute the minds of their members against that of newly elected members which makes it even deadlier than those going independent”, he explained on Angel FM’s ‘An?pa B?fo?’ morning show on Wednesday.



Describing these acts as “apathy”, Ben Ephson stressed that “they would prefer working behind closed doors to undermine the power and authority of the party than to contest as an independent candidate and be evicted from the party.”



He further cautioned that if the New Patriotic Party fails to enforce strong ties between the party and its members who went independent, the chances of the party winning in the 2020 December polls might be very low.



“If they really want this, they [NPP] should ask all those who have lost to campaign with the NPP candidates”, Pollster Ben Ephson who also doubles as the Managing Editor of Daily Dispatch advised the NPP.

A former Asokwa constituency organizer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Eric Osei, and one other person will be contesting as independent candidates in the December parliamentary polls.



The two NPP members broke ranks with the party after the party decided to have the current MP, Patricia Appiagyei, who has been contesting since 2012, go unopposed in their recent parliamentary primaries.



The Member of Parliament for Fomena in the Ashanti Region, Andrew Amoako Asiamah, who was defeated in the party’s primaries is also contesting the upcoming elections as an independent candidate.