Disqualified presidential aspirant seeks injunction on Dec 7 elections

One of the five disqualified presidential aspirants has filed an application for an interim injunction to restrain the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) from going ahead with the conduct of the December 7 elections.

The flagbearer of the United Front Party (UFP), Nana Agyenim Boateng, popularly known as Gyataba, filed the suit at a High Court in Accra on Thursday, October 22.



According to the writ, Gyataba described the decision by the Commission to disqualify him on Monday, October 19 as “irrational” and “illogical”.



He further stated that the decision violates the constitutional instrument (CI) 127 and Article 23 of the 1992 Constitution. He explained that the EC has even gone ahead to conduct balloting for positions for 12 other presidential aspirants without the involvement of the UFP flagbearer “and has stated its intention to print ballot papers without the name and participation of applicants”.



Nana Agyenim Boateng wants the Court to grant his application as failure will, among other things, deny Ghanaians “the opportunity of electing their preferred candidate as president of Ghana”.

The Court has, consequently, scheduled Monday, November 2 to hear the case.



Together with Kwesi Addai Odike, Kofi Koranteng, Marricke Kofi Gane and Kwesi Busumbru, Gyataba was disqualified from contesting the elections on grounds of infractions, which have been reported to the Criminal Investigations Department of the Ghana Police Service.



Twelve aspirants including Madam Akua Donkor and Christian Kwabena Andrews were cleared to contest the elections.