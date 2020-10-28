Disregard Ken Agyapong’s useless talk against Ato Forson – Ajumako NDC to public

Galahad Alex Andoh, NDC Communication officer

The National Democratic Congress(NDC) party in Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Constituency of the Central Region, has urged the general to treat with contempt false allegation made by MP for Assin Central, Ken Agyapong against MP for Ajumako-Enyan-Essiam Hon. Ato Forson.

According to the party, Hon. Ken Agyapong has deliberately resorted to lies against Hon. Ato Forson in a bid to paint him black in the eyes of the public to cause disaffection and ultimately lead to his defeat in the upcoming December 7 election.



The Assin Central lawmaker has accused Hon. Ato Forson of being behind the plot to assassinate the Minister of Gender, Children and Social Protection, Cynthia Morrison.



Briefing the media at the party office at Ajumako, Party Communication officer Galahad Alex Andoh condemned the violent attacks on NDC members by NPP to pave way for them to rig the elections.



He registered their displeasure over the refusal of the police to arrest machomen brought into the constituency by Hon. Kennedy Agyapong who have unleashed attacks and brutalities on innocent NDC members.

Galahad Alex Andoh noted, the ruling NPP is very determined to cause mayhem in the constituency and the police are not performing their duties to protect lives and properties in the constituency.



He recounted how during the 2020 voters registration exercise, NPP thugs attacked and damaged a vehicle belonging to the NDC deputy Secretary and their continuous intimidation.



Galahad Alex Andoh slammed both the Central Regional Police and the Divisional Police Command for failing to act even when these attacks are reported timely to them with evidence.