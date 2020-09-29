Disregard fake reports of Mahama sharing money - Agyenim Boateng

Ex-President John Dramani Mahama

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson

The JOHN MAHAMA 2020 Campaign has become aware of false, misleading and malicious publications by certain online portals, which claim that the presidential candidate of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Mr John Dramani Mahama, shared money to his supporters on Monday when he resumed his tour of the Bono Region.

The said reports are untrue and completely borne out of the desperate and fertile imaginations of the author(s).



For the records, and as it has become typical of Mr Mahama on his tour of the regions, he shares JOHN MAHAMA 2020 branded nose masks to people and occasionally talks about how to stop the spread of the coronavirus disease. This morning was no exception when Mr Mahama shared several hundreds of his campaign’s branded nose masks, aprons and T- shirts.

The general public is therefore entreated to disregard the piece of fake news and lazy journalism, which unsuccessfully attempts to turn Mr Mahama’s act of kindness into a weapon against his campaign.

Source: James Agyenim-Boateng, NDC Campaign Spokesperson