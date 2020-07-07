General News

Disregard for coronavirus safety protocols at polling centers dangerous – Dr. Titus Beyuo

The Deputy General Secretary of Ghana Medical Association (GMA), Dr. Titus Beyuo, has asked the Electoral Commission of Ghana (EC) to find innovative ways of ensuring that people who come to the polling stations adhere strictly to the COVID-19 safety protocols.

According to him, the disregard for the Covid-19 safety protocols at some polling centers is dangerous.



The Electoral Commission commenced the first phase of the new voter register exercise last week.



There were reports that some people were not observing the safety protocols.



Speaking on Atinka FM’s AM Drive, Dr. Titus Beyuo, said it's unfortunate that the more people get the virus in the community, the more closer it puts all members of the community at risk.



She called on the EC to consider meting out punishment such as sacking people who disregard COVID-19 safety protocols.

He called on the general public to love their lives enough to strictly adhere to the safety protocols as their own way of helping the government to fight the virus.



Dr. Titus Beyuo also advised public officials to help fight covid-19 stigma by disclosing their status without waiting to be named.



“I have called for public officials to help us fight stigmatization by coming out publicly. They don’t need to wait to be named. I would wish that every public official that test positive will come out. I commend the likes of the CEO of NHIA Dr Lydia Dsane-Selby who came out straight to tell everybody that she had tested positive”, he said.









