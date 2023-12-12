'Do not let us get equal numbers again' - NDC MP laments hung parliament struggles

NDC flag | File photo

The MP for Pusiga, Madam Laadi Ayii Ayamba, has tasked party faithful to ensure the National Democratic Congress (NDC) gets a healthy majority in the next Parliament after the 2024 polls.

She stressed that there was a need for the ruling New Patriotic Party (NPP) to be kicked out of the presidency and to lose their majority in Parliament, so that the NDC can come in to implement its programmes and policies.



Ayamba cautioned of the adverse effects of the current hung parliament where only an independent candidate's decision to align with the NPP has given them the Majority benches.



Both parties have 137 Members of Parliament apiece.



She explained: “I want to plead with you. Do not let us get equal numbers again. Let us fight to get better numbers in Parliament. The current numbers are giving us a lot of issues.”



The MP was speaking as chairperson at the inauguration of the Upper East Regional Women’s Wing Working Committee on the theme: “Effective mobilization of the women’s front.”



The event, which took place over the weekend was attended by the NDC's National Women's Organizer, Hanna Bissiw and Tamale South MP, Haruna Iddrisu.

SARA



Click here to follow the GhanaWeb General News WhatsApp channel



Watch the latest episode of Everyday People below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.