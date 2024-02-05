‘Do not shy away from reshuffling your team when you become president’ – Yaa Naa tells Mahama

Former President Mahama (R) paid a courtesy call on the Yaa Naa (L) on February 5, 2024

The overlord of Dagbon, Yaa Naa Abubakari Mahama II, has urged the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Dramani Mahama, to be very circumspect about the people around him if he becomes the president of Ghana again.

The Yaa Naa indicated that he is convinced that former President Mahama wants to come to power not to enrich himself but to help make the lives of Ghanaians better, 3news.com reports.



He, however, cautioned the former president to know the people around him who just want power to become rich; urging him to courageously change all his appointees who are ineffective when he becomes president.



“The most important thing for you at this stage of your political life is to be able to tell your true friends from the opportunistic ones. You were there once, and it shouldn’t be difficult for you to understand.



“I believe you are not coming to make more money for your family but to leave a legacy that your children will not only be proud of but will pave the way for them wherever they may find themselves in the future when you are long gone to your maker,” the Yaa is quoted to have said when Mahama called him at the Gbewaa Palace at Yendi, during the former president’s ‘Building the Ghana We Want Tour’ in the Northern Region on Monday, February 5, 2024,



He added, “In seeking to make this legacy a reality when you get the nod from Ghanaians, do not shy away from reshuffling your team to get the right ones on board by merit and competence and lay off even loyalists but misfits, who will only chum out mediocrity for your government. This applies especially to your kitchen cabinet, because they in reality rule you and the country. That would be a mistake no Ghanaian will forgive you, if you happen to be the chosen one”.

During his remarks, Mahama promised the overlord of Dagbon that he would fix the water problems in his kingdom when his party comes to power.



The former president bemoaned the failure of the Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo government to complete a project he started, so as to bring water to the area.



He said that the Yendi Water Supply Project, which he started as a way to bring water to the people of Dagbon, has seen no progress under the current government.



“I know there are outstanding issues here, especially in Yendi. And I’m disappointed that with all the work that we did in terms of the Yendi Water Supply Project, eight years after we left office, Yendi still has no water.



“(Sic) Yaa Naa, I want to assure you that if your son becomes president, you will not be thirsty anymore,” Mahama, a former president, said.

He added that, “The Yendi Water Project would be a priority for the new NDC government”.



The NDC flagbearer also promised to resolve the current insecurity in Dagbon, which has led to the area seeing a lot of armed robberies, when the NDC comes to power in 2025.



“We would make sure that we would get rid of the armed robbers who are persecuting you. So that our people can live in peace and travel to do their work without fears that they will be harmed or killed,” he said.



Watch Mahama's encounter with the Yaa Naa in the video below:





BAI/OGB



Also, follow the conversations of some angry drivers regarding the new DVLA reforms that require car sellers to be present for registration, on SayItLoud on GhanaWeb TV, below:







Ghana’s leading digital news platform, GhanaWeb, in conjunction with the Korle-Bu Teaching Hospital, is embarking on an aggressive campaign which is geared towards ensuring that parliament passes comprehensive legislation to guide organ harvesting, organ donation, and organ transplantation in the country.