Do or die comment: Ask Mahama if Lordina can handle a gun? – Jennifer Queen

A deputy Communications Director of the governing New Patriotic Party (NPP), Jennifer Queen, has slammed former President John Dramani Mahama for declaring that the 2024 general elections will be a do-or-die affair.

According to Jennifer Queen, the former president's remark has the potential of endangering the country's security and as such must be condemned.



In an interview with Okay FM on March 18, 2023, she stated that if the former president's comment is intended to incite war in the country, he should be prepared to allow his family members to fight in the war.



“So, if the former president comes and says ‘do or die’ in the election, then does it mean that he will let Lordina (his wife) exercise and give her AK 47 and also ask his beautiful children to come and fight or what? Or he will ask the NDC women who are at the electoral area selling porridge to allow their children to come and fight?



“That is the question that we should ask. So, when he says ‘do or die’, who has died, who is coming to die, or who is prepared to go and die?” she said.



Former President John Dramani Mahama recently disclosed that the National Democratic Congress will leave nothing to chance in seeking to return to power after the 2024 general elections.

He told party faithful in the Tain and Banda constituencies in the Bono East Region during his campaign tour for the party’s flagbearership race that: ”I have no doubt that NDC will win the 2024 elections. So, the vote will be a do-or-die affair and we will be matching them boot to boot at the polling station.”



Aside Mahama, other contenders for the NDC's upcoming flagbearership contest are: Dr Kwabena Duffour businessman Ernest Kwaku Kobeah and Kojo Bonsu, former Mayor of Kumasi.







AM/SARA