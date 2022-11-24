3
Menu
News

Do you know what I have suffered as an Akyem man in the NDC? - Ofosu-Ampofo

Samuel Ofosu Ampofo?resize=799%2C533&ssl=1 NDC National Chairman Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo

Thu, 24 Nov 2022 Source: www.ghanaweb.com

The National Chairman of the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has berated members of the party who have questioned his loyalty.

Speaking in a GHiOne interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ofosu-Ampofo said that most party members do not know the suffering and attacks he has endured because he is an Akyem man in the NDC.

He added that because he supports the NDC, the government has isolated his village in the Eastern Region from all the development projects it has been undertaking.

“I’m an Akyem, and I become the national organiser of the party. Do you know what I have suffered as an Akyem person to become NDC chairman or organiser?

“Today, go to Kyebi and see; my hometown is Asikam, the next town from Kyebi. Roads are constructed in Kyebi, and the construction stops just at the border of my hometown. Not even one asphalt road has been constructed in my hometown.

“(Samuel) Atta Akyea (Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South) distributed street lights and when it got to my mother's downtown, Akyem Adukrom, they did not even get a light because they vote for the NDC,” he said in Twi.

He added that he was nearly assassinated when he was running to become the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa in 2004, and his citrus plantation was burnt after the 2000 elections.

Watch the interview below (from 5:20):



Watch the second part of Elvis Afriyie Ankrah's interview on GhanaWeb TV below:



Also watch the nomination for the GhanaWeb Excellence Awards Youth Edition below:



IB/BOG

Source: www.ghanaweb.com
WATCH TWI NEWS
Economic crisis not due to mismanagement – Ken Ofori-Atta
22 years in New York has been tough - Musician Getty of Getty & Friends fame
Jackie Appiah trends again with GH¢12,640 Casablanca shirt after plush mansion went viral
Andre Ayew- The Symbolism of the captain's white fugu hat
Cleaners in Doha are paid GH¢6,000 as monthly salary - Qatar-based Ghanaian
World Cup: No African team will qualify from group stage - Oxford Uni study
Ofori-Atta ready to present 2023 budget
Bridget Otoo pokes finance minister for quoting Methodist Hymn at Ad hoc sitting
Former Finance Minister Prof. Kwesi Botchwey is dead
Social media users celebrate GFA, Black Stars for showcasing fugu on arrival in Qatar
Related Articles: