Do you know what I have suffered as an Akyem man in the NDC? - Ofosu-Ampofo

The National Chairman of the major opposition party, the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Samuel Ofosu-Ampofo, has berated members of the party who have questioned his loyalty.

Speaking in a GHiOne interview monitored by GhanaWeb, Ofosu-Ampofo said that most party members do not know the suffering and attacks he has endured because he is an Akyem man in the NDC.



He added that because he supports the NDC, the government has isolated his village in the Eastern Region from all the development projects it has been undertaking.



“I’m an Akyem, and I become the national organiser of the party. Do you know what I have suffered as an Akyem person to become NDC chairman or organiser?



“Today, go to Kyebi and see; my hometown is Asikam, the next town from Kyebi. Roads are constructed in Kyebi, and the construction stops just at the border of my hometown. Not even one asphalt road has been constructed in my hometown.



“(Samuel) Atta Akyea (Member of Parliament for Abuakwa South) distributed street lights and when it got to my mother's downtown, Akyem Adukrom, they did not even get a light because they vote for the NDC,” he said in Twi.

He added that he was nearly assassinated when he was running to become the Member of Parliament for Fanteakwa in 2004, and his citrus plantation was burnt after the 2000 elections.



Watch the interview below (from 5:20):







