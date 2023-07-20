Do you let a thief go just because he is popular? – Deputy A-G on Gyakye Quayson’s court case

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah

Deputy Attorney General, Alfred Tuah Yeboah has described as flawed, arguments and suggestions that James Gyakye Quayson’s court case should be dissolved because his constituents in Assin North have reiterated their confidence in his abilities by re-voting him as their parliamentary candidate for the 2024 polls.

According to him, Quayson is in court for allegations of illegalities relating to his dual citizenship and his candidacy in the 2020 polls and therefore must be tried based on that till proven not guilty.



Likening the situation to that of a thief whose community members may be asking that he or she be let go after being arrested and arraigned before court; their reason being that he had been generous and popular in his community.



Mr. Tuah Yeboah says that if that action cannot be justified, then suggestions that Gyakye Quayson be let go without trial may also not be justified.



“That argument is fundamentally flawed. Are we saying that if you are a thief and the people in your community; 99% of them support you because you are a philanthropist and people are empathizing with you, we should not prosecute you?” he asked while speaking to TV3.



“If those making that argument will agree that such a person should not be prosecuted, then I will also agree with them; that if you have won an election, it means you have the mandate of the people. So even if you’ve committed an offense prior to that election, you must be prosecuted, then it means that nobody should be prosecuted in this country. Because we can also have a murderer, who is also popular in his community, who will be so generous to his people. He may be arrested and some may say; [oh this gentleman has been helping us so leave him], that argument is totally flawed,” he continued.

His comments come following James Gyakye Quayson’s continuous appearance before the High Court. Gyakye Quayson, is being prosecuted for charges of forgery and perjury.



According to the court, Gyakye Quayson failed to prove that he had renounced his Canadian citizenship when he filed his nomination to contest the 2020 general elections.



You can also watch this episode of People & Places on GhanaWeb TV:







