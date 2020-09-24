Do you want us to shoot EC officials because of anomalies? - NPP man to Mahama

Flagbearer of NDC, John Dramani Mahama

A communication team member of the ruling New Patriotic Party, Nana Kwadwo Agyei Yeboah (Nana Kay) has taken former President John Dramani Mahama to the cleaners over his planned address on what the party has described as anomalies in the ongoing voter exhibition exercise.

Appearing on Frontline on Rainbow Radio 87.5Fm, he said the former president has nothing important to do hence his plan to address Ghanaians on the matter the EC is already solving.



Mr. John Dramani Mahama will speak today, Thursday, September 24 to address some challenges in the ongoing exercise.



A statement issued by Campaign Spokesperson James Agyenim-Boateng on Wednesday said the NDC leader will speak to the nation “on the integrity challenges of the electoral process and unfolding events that threaten to undermine Ghana’s stability and democracy”.



Mr Mahama on Tuesday, September 22, suspended his four-day campaign tour of the Bono Region and headed straight to Accra to confront the Electoral Commission, Ghana (EC) on the issue.

He said the planned address is needless because the EC is rectifying the anomalies detected.



The essence of an exhibition is to correct the anomalies and errors, and so why is Mahama organising an address?



”Should officials of the EC shot because of the anomalies in the ongoing exhibition exercise? The essence of the exhibition is to correct the errors. The EC is a human institution and will make mistakes…The EC should be allowed to do its work without any interference. This, was the position of Mahama in 2016.”