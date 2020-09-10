General News

Dome Market fire was terrible, it took fire men more than 5 hours to contain - NADMO

File photo of a fire outbreak

The Ga East National Disaster Management Organisation (NADMO), Director Mr. Seth K. Kissi has disclosed to Nyankonton Mu Nsem that the fire outbreak that ravaged about 30 shops at the Dome Market Thursday dawn was devastating.

According to him, it took firefighters more than 5 hours to contain the fire.



He said the firefighters started containing the fire from 4:30 am to 9am in the morning.



“Most of the burnt shops are at the entrance of the market, they mostly the container shops. The fire service were at the scene to contain the fire. It took several hours to contain the fire. We thank God that there was no casualty recorded. But the damage caused is huge.”

He said although there was no casualty recorded, the destruction caused is several millions of Ghana cedis.



An investigation into the cause of fire he stated has started.

Disclaimer GhanaWeb is not responsible for the reportage or opinions of contributors published on the website. Read our disclaimer.

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.