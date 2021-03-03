Domelevo-Audit Board feud a possible 'witch-hunt' - PC Appiah Ofori

Auditor-General, Daniel Yaw Domelovo

Anti-graft campaigner, Paul Collins Appiah Ofori, has said the conflict between the Audit Service Board and the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo could be a ploy by some persons to kick the auditor General out of Office.

The President of the Republic of Ghana, Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo asked the Auditor General, Daniel Domelevo, to take his accumulated leave of 123 days.



A statement signed by the Director of Communications at the Presidency, Eugene Arhin, mentioned that the leave was effective 1st July 2020.



According to the statement, the decision by the President is in line with sections 20 (1) and 31 of labour act 2003 (Act 651), which apply to all workers including public office holders such as the Auditor general.



The Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo, however, resumed work today, Wednesday, March 3 despite a conflict with the audit service board.



Prior to his arrival, the Audit Board, in a letter addressed to the President said Mr Domelevo had reached retirement age.

The board said it had evidence that Domelevo had changed his date of birth on the records of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust (SSNIT) from June 1, 1960, to June 1, 1961.



Reacting to the conflict between the Auditor General and the Audit Service Board in an interview with host of Atinka FM’s AM Drive Kaakyire Ofori Ayim, Anti-graft and corruption campaigner, Paul Collins Appiah Ofori, said the conflict could possibly be a ploy by persons who find Domelevo as a hindrance and hence want him out as Auditor-General.



According to him, if the nationality and retirement age challenge by the Audit Board is anything to go by, then Domelevo could be prosecuted for fraud.



“Probably Domelevo is a strict person and he is being a hindrance to some persons in the Audit Service hence the misunderstanding. It's very possible,” he added.