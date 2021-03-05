Domelevo’s legacy will stand the test of time - Anti-Corruption Campaigner

Outgoing Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo

Anti-Corruption Campaigner, Edem Senanu has praised the outgoing Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo as he states that the legacy of Domelevo will stand the test of time.

He made this statement during an interview with Samuel Eshun on the Happy Morning Show.



Edem Senanu noted that going by Mr. Domelevo’s statement that he was born in 1961, allowing him to occupy the position of an Auditor-General in the next three months before retiring him could have been beneficial for the country.



“He has a mandate by law, integrity at stake and he has committed himself, he could have taken up any other job and I think the legacy he has left will still stand the test of time. Three months is enough time for him to wrap up on anything that he is working on. I don’t think that we should be dismissive of the three months that he has”.



He furthered that already the country had incurred undue cost when he was asked to proceed on an accumulated leave. Edem Senanu was of the view that happenings like these make it difficult for independent bodies mandated to check the executive to do so as has been mandated.



Auditor-General Daniel Yao Domelevo resumed work on Wednesday, March 3, 2021, after 167 days of forced leave. He returned to the job despite the latest impasse with the Audit Service Board.

A day to Mr. Domelevo’s return to work, the Audit Service Board challenged the nationality and retirement age of the Auditor-General, Daniel Yao Domelevo as it states that Mr. Domelevo is a Togolese and was born in 1960 hence was due for retirement on 1st June 2020.



Mr Domelevo in response said: “Either my father wrongly mentioned Agbatofe in Togo as his home town to me, or I misconstrued it at the time… My mother is also a Ghanaian.



“The register has Yaw as part of my name and also provides my date of birth as 1st June 1961 – this corresponds with Thursday or Yaw- the day of the week on which I was born.”



Subsequent to the challenge by the audit service, President Akufo-Addo directed the Auditor-General, Daniel Domelevo to proceed on retirement.