Domestication the agenda as Dr Henry Lartey leads GCPP in election 2020

Dr. Henry Lartey, presidential candidate for Great Consolidated Popular Party (GCPP)

After successfully holding their sixth National Congress on Saturday, September 19, 2020, the Great Consolidated People’s Party (GPCC) has now switched focus to ensuring that its name features on the ballot sheet for the 2020 elections.

The party was among a number of minority parties which were prevented from contesting the 2016 elections due to various forms of infractions.



But the General-Secretary of the GCPP, Citizen Ato Dadzie asserts that the party has learnt from the last experience and will ensure that they contest the elections.



He told journalists on the sidelines of last Saturday’s congress that the party has invested time and resource in educating its officials on the form-filling process and that he is confident there will not be a repetition of same.



“We have gone around the country to educate the party members who will sign the forms on the need not to sign for other countries. Our major objective now is to ensure that our name appears on the ballot sheet and I’m confident it will happen”, he noted.



Herbert Lartey retained

The GCPP is going into the elections with the respected Dr. Henry Lartey as its flagbearer.



The entrepreneur was overwhelmingly endorsed by the rank and file of the party on Saturday to lead them in their bid to wrestle power from the ruling NPP.



Dr Lartey reiterated the party’s resolve to ensure that come December 7, they will be on the ballot sheet.



“We have done our work well and certain that I would be on the ballot papers and subsequently win the elections in December,” he stated.



Domestication and Solar energy

The GCPP’s campaign for the upcoming election is anchored on domestication and job creation.



The party has been long-term advocate for the ‘eat what you grow’ agenda and they are not departing from it.



Touching on their manifesto for the elections, Dr Lartey said that when elected, he will ensure that Ghanaian industries get the needed support to grow and expand their operations.



While commending the NPP government for the One-District-One-Factory initiative, Dr Lartey promised to make the programme more impactful when elected.



“Most Ghanaians have also realized that we need to push the agenda to produce everything in this country and domestication remains the way to go for Ghana.”

“We need to produce and buy our goods to ensure that we develop the economy within, instead of buying from other countries,” Dr. Lartey stressed.



“We need to eat what we grow and grow what we eat and also produce energy from natural sources for our own use and sell to other countries as well,” he noted.



National Executives



The party also outdoored its executives for the next four years. The party remains confident that the newly-elected crop of executives will lead the party's charge to break the NPP-NDC duopoly.



The National Executives for the party are; Andy Bampoh Sakyi; first Vice Chairman, Martha Jonah second Vice Chairman, while Citizen Ato Dadzie and Alhassan Isahaku would serve as General Secretary and Educational General Secretary respectively.

The rest are; Kaizia Ablor as Treasurer, George Amoah as Organizer and Cynthia Atta as Women’s Organizer.

