General News

Dominic Nitiwul 'hits back' at Asiedu Nketia over 'bussing' allegations

Dominic Nitiwul, Defence Minister

Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul has called on Ghanaians to condemn the actions of Johnson Aseidu Nketia General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC); the alleged bussing of people to Banda to partake in the ongoing voters registration exercise.

According to him, it was wrong for Mr. Nketia to bus registrants to the community after both political parties agreed to do away with such acts.



“Aseidu Nketia, what he did yesterday was wrong, and let's all condemn it. We all saw the video that he was bussing people in about two or three cars, when you know you are not supposed to bus people. You allow the individual to go and register in their own constituency and nobody should be able to stop them”



General Secretary of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Johnson Asiedu Nketia, was captured over the weekend in a video engaging some armed soldiers at Banda in an argument over claims that military personnel were preventing eligible voters in the area from registering in the ongoing voter registration exercise.

According to sources, the people in the community did contribution for vehicles to pick them to the polling station at Banda since there was no polling station in their community which was across Lake Volta.



However, Defence Minister Dominic Nitiwul says he was not aware of this development. According to him, he merely saw Johnson Asiedu Nketia leading the registrants to the polling station, it is for this reason he believed they were being bussed to Banda.



“… Anyone will conclude that he is the one who bussed them. If he is now saying it was the people who contributed themselves, in any case it is still wrong. They were told not to organise themselves in multiples like that because it is still bussing. Whether they did it by themselves or otherwise, it is a potential to bring trouble. REGSEC gave an instruction. Maybe he (Asiedu Nketia) did not get the briefing right” He told Asempa

Send your news stories to and via WhatsApp on +233 55 2699 625.