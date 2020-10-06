Don’t abandon work in Parliament for your re-election bid - Speaker to MPs

Speaker of Parliament, Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye

Speaker of Parliament Prof. Aaron Mike Oquaye has cautioned members of Parliament against abandoning their work in the chamber for their re-election bid.

The caution of the speaker follows the failure of many MPs to turn up for work on the first day of sitting this week.



The house resumed work from the more than a month break to a near-empty chamber.



This low turnout has been attributed to the filing of nominations by members seeking re-election. But in his welcome address, Prof. Oquaye charged the MPs to pay attention to work in the chamber too.

The Third Meeting of the Fourth Session of the Seventh Parliament will be the final meeting of the year before the House is dissolved on the 6th of January 2021.



Members of Parliament will sit for the next six weeks during which Finance Minister, Ken Ofori-Atta will present the 2021 First Quarter Budget.