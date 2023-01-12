Don’t abuse office: Prophet Oduro warns Akufo-Addo over Meek Mill saga

Prophet Kofi Oduro of the Alabaster International Ministries has cautioned President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo against abuse of his office.

The outspoken preacher was speaking in respect of the Meek Mill brouhaha, after the American rapper was captured in photos in and around the Jubilee House in postures deemed disrespectful to the presidency.



Prophet Oduro made copious comparisons as to whether a Ghanaian musician could be fortunate to just visit the US presidency, the White House, and go as far as take photos with their president while posing on the presidential podium.



“Ghana my motherland, our forebears suffered in vain, I am telling you,” he told his congregation in a viral video, lamenting further: “Now look at the things that are going on, abuse.



“I saw this young musician who came for a visit recently, took pictures standing behind podium and doing all sorts of things. Can you do that in the White House?



“Which of our musicians have traveled to America and seen the president of America, Stonebwoy, Shatta Wale, which of them have met the president of America?” he quizzed.



He also bemoaned how senior clergymen in the country have not had the opportunity to visit the Jubilee House yet Meek Mill had done that and, in the process, angered a wide cross section of the populace by his conduct while there.

The rapper issued an apology to Ghanaians and the presidency after footage of the Jubilee House was contained in a video he was set to release.



He deleted the promo he had posted on Instagram and absolved the presidency of knowing that he was taking videos during his visit to the place.



His visit was facilitated by Gyankroma Akufo-Addo, daughter of the president. Government is under fire to explain how the highest security installation in the country suffered such a breach.







SARA