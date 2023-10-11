Don't allow Alan Kyerematen to leave - Kyei-Mensah-Bonsu to NPP

Majority leader in Parliament, Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu

The majority leader in Parliament and a leading member of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Osei-Kyei-Mensah Bonsu, has called on his party to explore all options to bring back Alan Kyerematen.

According to the Member of Parliament for the Suame Constituency, Alan Kyerematen can return to the party despite his resignation.



He explained that Alan Kyerematen is one of the valuable people the NPP shouldn’t lose. Additionally, the leadership of the party should try everything to bring him back, even if there is a slim chance.



According to a myjoyonline.com report, the lawmaker further shared that “I think that every effort must be made, even if it’s a one percent possibility. Let’s see what will come out of it. We are talking about Alan’s situation, where we are saying that let’s still engage if he will come back. To now go into specifics will be a difficulty; it may hamper the reconciliation I’m suggesting.



“It’s possible to bring him back.”



Alan Kyerematen, who was one of the leading members of the NPP on September 25, 2023, resigned from the party to run as an independent presidential candidate.

He said that even though it was his wish to become president of Ghana on the ticket of the NPP, the party has now been hijacked by ‘unscrupulous party apparatchiks’.



“The NPP as it exists now has very little resemblance to the Party that I joined in 1992 and helped to nurture. The Party has been hijacked by a selected group of Party leaders and elders, government appointees, 'behind the curtain power brokers' and some unscrupulous party apparatchiks.



“... I wish to use this platform to announce that I am honourably resigning from the New Patriotic Party to contest for the high office of the President of the Republic of Ghana in the 2024 general elections as an independent presidential candidate,” he said.



BAJ/OGB



